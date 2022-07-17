Letter: Another approach to roundabout art

Well it seems that no matter what we are going to have art at the roundabouts.

As the builder of the di Preserve in the mid-1990s, I had the opportunity to get to know Rene di Rosa pretty well, well enough to ask him if he really liked what looked to be a 30-foot yellow rooster across the lake. Rene’s thoughtful answer: “some pieces I wish I had grown to be more fond of…” I never forgot this statement nor all of my time working with and admiring most of Rene’s fantastic collection.

I worked for Harry Price at Napa Mill on a couple of new buildings. Harry installed a Napa River Mosaic along the River Walk. My suggestion for the “mandated” roundabout art: create a mosaic like Harry Price did for us at Napa Mill. One that is all in the sidewalk. We have the iconic Crusher statue provided by Mr. Bedford, and the new Infinity Sculpture at the Auberge Resort at Stanly. These are all great in different ways and all in locations they can be appreciated.

Tom Andrews

Napa