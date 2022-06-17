Letter: Another school bond in the works

I do hope everyone saw the notice for a very important meeting on June 23, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the boardroom of the Napa Unified School District, 2425 Jefferson St. This announcement was on page B9 on June 10, 2022, of the Napa Valley Register.

If you can read the fine print in the very back of the paper, you will see it is for a resolution regarding yet another $250 million bond to be put on our November ballot. Your input is very important. This debt would be added to our property taxes. Renters also will not escape this increase, as my experience has been, the landlords often pass the increase onto renters.

Many of you have recently received a letter from our school superintendent, undated and not mentioning the forthcoming meeting. Please try to attend the meeting and ask your questions regarding: repairs in progress, school owned property for sale and how much money will be forthcoming from the state's budget surplus to schools.

Lois Apperson

Napa