Letter: Another school bond?

We recently received a “Dear Neighbor” letter from the school principal of Northwood Elementary School. In checking with friends and neighbors, I find that they too have gotten “Dear Neighbor” letters from around the Napa Unified School District area asking for yet another new bond issue!

This would be used for repairs to schools in the District. What happened to the money that was received from Bond Measures: Measure M in 2002, Measure G in 2006 and Measure H in 2016? This total, $476,094,855, nearly half a billion still owed! Our children and grandchildren will not see these paid off! This above represents a paragraph of taxes we already pay and now the school district wants another bond?

As we mentioned, the “Dear Neighbor” letter reached a large majority of taxpayers in the 55 and older range — many on fixed incomes.

We do not mind paying taxes to support schools and children, but we would like an accounting of where our taxes are being spent. Are payments being made on any of the already existing bonds? If not, why not and can we pay off any more bonds in our lifetime? What is the plan to pay off yet another bond?

The school district does have property in disuse. Can the current market value of these schools be sold, and can the money be used for needed repairs? Is more than one appraiser used by the district to get top market value of the sale?

Lois and Ruffin Apperson

Napa