Letter: Another suggestion concerning the TV guide situation

I’ve really been missing the weekly TV guide section, so how about this? Why don't you publish a daily TV guide (in that format) in place of the worthless new TV guide section?
This would save you printing a weekly magazine, saving you money, which is, I expect, the reason for discontinuing the old Sunday magazine guide. Many of us seniors that still enjoy reading a "paper" newspaper with our morning coffee can't afford to purchase all the "extra" channels, by the way are where most of the shows listed in that new section are.
Come on guys, give us a break and do the right thing. Give this idea some thought.
Gloria Fisher
Napa