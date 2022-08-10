Letter: Another suggestion concerning the TV guide situation

I’ve really been missing the weekly TV guide section, so how about this? Why don't you publish a daily TV guide (in that format) in place of the worthless new TV guide section?

This would save you printing a weekly magazine, saving you money, which is, I expect, the reason for discontinuing the old Sunday magazine guide. Many of us seniors that still enjoy reading a "paper" newspaper with our morning coffee can't afford to purchase all the "extra" channels, by the way are where most of the shows listed in that new section are.