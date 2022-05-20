Letter: Another very important reason to vote YES on Measure L

If you think Measure L doesn't apply to you because you are renting and don't own your own property, let me give you some information on what is happening in Napa County with fire insurance costs. My home and property burned in the 2020 fire and it has been a very difficult situation to deal with, but now I am in another bind because the insurance company I have been insured with for 35 years, Safeco, is not renewing any of the properties I manage, plus they won't insure my residence that burned, once it is rebuilt. I just had to buy the California Fair Plan to get any coverage at all and for the Safeco policy on a duplex that I paid $1,190 for last year, I just had to pay $7,879 for less coverage with a higher deductible. That's an increase of $6,689 for one year. For each of the other rentals, the increases are similar.
There are fewer and fewer companies willing to write policies in Napa County. My rentals are properties that didn't burn and I have never had even one claim against the insurance company. Many other people are having the same thing happen to them. This means that rents will soon go up much higher due just to insurance costs.
We need to convince insurance companies that Napa County is making massive changes to the area to prevent fire insurance claims. Let's all join together; property owners, tenants, and tourists to share the cost to make fire prevention changes a reality. Vote "YES" on Measure L.
Jeanie Gregory
Calistoga