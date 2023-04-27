We are writing to express our deep concern about the recent rise in antisemitic, anti- LGBTQ and hateful signs that have been displayed on Browns Valley Road and in other areas of our community. We cannot remain silent while such an overt display of hate and ignorance takes place.

It is unacceptable that in this day and age, a resident of our community has felt the need to put up signs that attack an entire group of people based on their religion or sexual orientation. It is especially alarming that these signs contain untrue and baseless claims. Not only are these signs offensive and hurtful, they perpetuate dangerous stereotypes and fuel discrimination against minority groups.

As a community, we must stand together against such hateful and harmful behavior. We must be vigilant in protecting the rights of all people and ensuring that we create a society that is based on equality, respect and compassion. We must also educate ourselves and our children about the dangers of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination. By doing so, we can promote a more inclusive and compassionate community for all.

In May of 2022, Napa City Council recognized May as “Jewish American Heritage Month.” This proclamation stated that “The City of Napa shares the obligation to condemn and combat anti-Semitism and hatred wherever they exist.” We stand by this commitment and ask that you as Napa residents stand with us. We know that almost all of you do.

Scott Sedgley, Mayor City of Napa

Beth Painter, Councilmember Napa District 2 and Vice Mayor