Letter: Appalled by Living With Children column

I was appalled and furious to read the article written by John Rosemond, “Living with Children”, which ran on Dec. 27, 2022.

Furthermore, I was baffled that the Napa Register would publish such an article. If someone in a mental health crisis took this “shady” psychologist’s advice then, as a result, serious consequences could ensue.

For many decades psychological counseling and psychiatric medications have improved and saved lives. No, it’s not perfect, but without it we would be in a far worse place.

There have been years of a variety of psychiatric modalities that have treated persons in a domestic violence situation, child abuse prevention, addiction disorders, marital stress, legal difficulties, relationship stresses, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression disorders, bipolar and schizophrenia — my list could go on and on. I am in disbelief that I have to defend proven treatment modalities. Lives have been improved and many saved.

I have never, in my 35 years working as a clinical social worker, heard of anything said so outrageous about the “helping professions.” I was further insulted about his statements about our professions.

I spent eight years in college, earned four college degrees and spent over two years obtaining the extra clinical hours to obtain my license to practice Social Work. This is very common for my colleagues such as myself, Clinical Social Workers, Licensed Psychologists and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists. Psychiatrists spend even more years in training because they are either MDs of DOs.

The one thing the author said that was correct was that trust is essential in a supportive relationship. Listening to others is paramount to developing trust, and yes, that can be obtained through relationships with family, friends, neighbors, teaches, coaches, etc. But then, when the problem is identified and an individual cannot solve it, the next step is to get treatment. Not believing in therapy is just like not getting treatment for cancer.

My hope is that the Napa Register will respond to my comments, along with those by Jim Warnock, published Dec. 30, 2022, and seriously consider cancelling any further articles written by John Rosemond. Do this for the safety of our Napa citizens and others who would read his column.

Denise Bleuel, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Napa