I would like to commend three young ladies from Napa County.

In the June 6 edition, a young Black girl, T.S, wrote of her admiration of the singer Lizzo, whom she saw perform a BottleRock here in Napa. She spoke of how Lizzo is her inspiration and how much it means to her to have someone acknowledge her, a young Black girl.

She spoke of racism and the mean comments that have been said about Lizzo. The young girl asked, "I don't have many inspirations like Lizzo, so why would anyone want to take that away from me?"

She went on, "If everyone would stop being so racist to the world, it would make me so happy."

I couldn't agree more. T.S, I am so inspired by your strength and courage to speak up against hate. You are my inspiration, and I hope you enjoy every note that Lizzo sings. She is singing to your heart, mind and soul.

Next, I would like to commend two students who are co-leaders for Napa Schools Climate Action. Liliana Karesh from Napa High School and Allison Benesik from American Canyon High School. I have heard both of these young ladies speak up about the climate crisis. They speak with knowledge and passion. They give ideas on how Napa communities can work towards the goal of zero emissions by 2030 and to start now.

On May 27, the American Canyon Planning Commission heard comments on the drive thru aspect of the Chicken Guy restaurant. Allison spoke eloquently and passionately about the damage of idling vehicles. The commission heard these comments and reacted by minimizing the environmental effects and were very dismissive in general to the concerns expressed. In my opinion, the commission's behavior was abysmal.

I want both Liliana and Allison to know that I appreciate their efforts and courage to work towards a better world. Keep up the good work. I have faith that what you do today will pay off tomorrow.

The crisis is now and young people like yourselves are making a difference. The commission and everyone else should do everything to encourage young people's participation, not stifle or minimize it.

In closing, I want to express my appreciation to all three of the amazing young women I am honored to say live in Napa County.

Jeannette Goyetche

American Canyon