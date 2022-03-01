Letter: Applause for 'Wonderettes'

At this time when we are faced with so many negatives in our lives, it is a real relief to find something that is light and fun.

I am in no way associated with Lucky Penny Productions, so I am not writing this with a selfish motive. The other evening my wife and I went to see their most recent production "The Marvelous Wonderettes". We laughed and applauded and laughed and applauded.

The whole production was basically with four ladies, and they were super. Want to smile and forget what Putin is doing in Europe or the fact that we are reaching for $6 a gallon for gas here in California? Go see "The Marvelous Wonderettes" and I dare you not to sing on the way home.

Jay Jacobs

Napa