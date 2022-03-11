Letter: Approve Mayacamas

As one of the lead petitioners for Mayacamas Charter Middle School, I was thrilled to read the staff report issued by the Napa County Office of Education as it relates to the MCMS charter petition.

After conducting a fair, unbiased, and thorough review of the petition, NCOE made the unequivocal determination that “petitioners have met all legal requirements for establishment of a charter school.”

In fact, the staff report repudiates everything claimed by NVUSD staff in their analysis of the exact same petition, as well as the baseless and uncivil comments by NVUSD Trustees in open session.

Validated by the NCOE staff report was everything from budget projections, to serving students with special needs, to providing a unique educational environment.

In short, the NCOE staff report concluded that the petition itself merits “enthusiastic” support.

After months of gaslighting and intimidation by both NVUSD and a coalition of powerful and well-funded unions, who are waging a political war at the expense of our children and community, this was a welcome relief. Because, make no mistake about it, Sacramento’s wealthiest special interest, the CTA, is bullying our community to serve their anti-charter, special-interest purposes.

The NCOE report did raise one concern - the potential fiscal impact to NVUSD. However, when this is examined closely, the fiscal impact argument neither meets the legal requirement to deny the charter petition, nor serves the best interest of our community. As is clearly stated in the NCOE report, any reduction in Average Daily Attendance due to MCMS would be mitigated by the planned expansion of Transitional Kindergarten over the next few school years.

Additionally, all fiscal impact calculations presented include the flawed assumption that all students who would otherwise enroll in MCMS will stay in NVUSD if the charter school is not approved.

Finally, the governor’s budget for the 2022-23 school year and beyond clearly recognizes the impact of declining enrollment on school districts statewide, and is making several adjustments, including the largest Cost of Living Adjustment since the Great Depression, resulting in significantly increased funding to school districts well into the future. This fact, too, was omitted from the fiscal impact analysis.

But there is more to community impact than the self-serving fiscal analysis presented by NVUSD. An important and key component of the applicable statute is the question of duplication: does the proposed new school duplicate what is offered at a nearby existing program? The evidence must show that Mayacamas is “demonstrably unlikely” - not “arguably” or “potentially” unlikely - to serve the community in which it is located. There is no evidence “demonstrating” that this is the case; there is just an inference based upon districtwide financial impact.

Read in its entirety, the statute provides an opportunity for the board to deny the charter if it's duplicating an existing district program that has plenty of space, and is nearby - none of which is true.

Arguably, the fiscal impact of Mayacamas is actually positive, in that public school dollars are better, more efficiently spent on a popular, non-duplicative program in an underserved area.

Conversely, what of the community impact of denying the charter? While not represented in budgets and graphs, this aspect of the decision cannot be downplayed. Denying the charter will mean denying parents a much-needed alternative to a large middle school. It will mean sending even more kids to private schools or homeschooling and risking losing them through high school. It will mean putting the school district and the unions above the community, and it will mean more people losing faith in public education in Napa. Ultimately, the community impact of denial is profound, and will last well into the future.

The question now is, will we accept bloated administrative salaries, financial mismanagement and deficit spending as a legitimate reason to not allow an excellent petition to move forward? There is something incredibly perverse in the idea that a school district can use its own mismanagement and poor decisions as justification for denying what would otherwise be considered worthy of “enthusiastic” support.

The MCMS petition has met all legal requirements. It is designed with the Napa community in mind. And it throws a much-needed lifeline to families who are struggling to continue to have their needs met by public education. The NCOE staff report stripped bare the self-serving arguments made by NVUSD. I urge the NCOE trustees to finish the work of correcting NVUSD’s mistakes and vote to approve Mayacamas.

Lauren Daley

Napa