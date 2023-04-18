For many, April signals the beginning of spring, warmer weather, and allergies. But it is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Often we have awareness months to highlight topics that are hard to talk about. Topics that go undiscussed, because we don’t like to think about the problem or even acknowledge that there is a problem. But for those who are impacted, bringing this topic out into the light could not be more important. So, I want to take a moment to highlight the incredible work of NEWS - Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services in our community.

NEWS serves as the Rape Crisis Center for Napa County. This means that anytime a victim of sexual assault is identified, they are referred to NEWS and their Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS). Last year the SAVS team helped 233 clients. Nearly 40% of them were children. Often, we talk about ugly problems in numbers. We use statistics that can shock us but depersonalize the experience of victims. To illuminate the reality, NEWS is sharing one of their past survivor’s stories. This is Jaimie’s story.

One day, Jaimie decided that enough was enough and she made a life-altering decision. She bravely chose to disclose the sexual abuse she had endured at the hands of her stepfather and held secret for four years. (The names in the story have been changed to protect everyone involved.)

The morning everything changed, Jaimie sat at the breakfast table and confided in her mom, Jennifer, about what her stepfather had done to her when she was just 10 years old. He had crossed a boundary and began touching her inappropriately. After four years of quietly dealing with depression, crying in the bathroom, and losing friends because she was struggling to connect with and trust her peers, Jaimie and her mother went to the police station to report the incident. This prompted an investigation, which included a forensic interview with a detective. Christina, the NEWS sexual assault advocate, was called to support the family through the journey they were about to embark on.

Jaimie’s nightmare started when her stepfather crossed a boundary, but it didn’t stop there. After the forensic interview, Jaimie’s stepfather, Tyler, was arrested, leaving the family with only one income and unable to pay rent. Ultimately, they lost their family home. One of the goals of SAVS is to help families facing adversity like this to meet their basic needs, housing being fundamental. In the process of working with Jaimie’s mom to secure housing, NEWS learned that Jennifer was also a victim of domestic violence. Working with other NEWS programs, Christina was able to help Jennifer access resources such as therapy, CalFresh, and support groups as she entered the NEWS Safe House. Jennifer was able to provide a safe space for her children (Jaimie and her four siblings) and concentrate efforts on helping Jaimie heal.

Over the course of the next few months, while staying at the safe house, Jennifer worked diligently with case managers to become self-sufficient, and she was eventually able to afford a place of her own. Through all of this, the family faced the criminal justice system, where Tyler was eventually convicted. Many don’t realize that sometimes this is a years-long process with multiple court dates. The emotional turmoil that victims face can be exhausting. NEWS became an integral part of their healing journey, updating them on the status of the case while keeping them focused on the goals they had set. Now years later, Jaimie and her family are doing better, they continue to work with SAVS advocates and other NEWS departments on their dwindling list of goals.

Healing from sexual abuse is not a predetermined path. The journey is unique to the individual and to the family. But NEWS is there to guide anyone who needs their help through their own journey to a violence free reality.

I urge our community to support the important work of NEWS in preventing sexual assault and supporting survivors. Whether through volunteering, donating, or simply spreading the word about their services, we can all play a role in creating a world free of sexual violence. You can learn more about how to get involved at www.napanews.org.

Emily Harrison

NEWS Board Member