Letter: Are certain neighborhoods neglected?

I read a nice opinion this a.m. regarding our environment and climate change. I only wish I had the ability to express my thoughts as well as the gentleman who wrote it.

I find myself regularly taking long alternate routes through Napa. Yes, I am wasting fuel, and yes, I am adding more emissions to our atmosphere, but my routes through neighborhoods with pristine streets and sidewalks and well-maintained homes prove quite relaxing.

Driving or walking through our neighborhood proves quite upsetting. Is it just jealousy on my part, or is it just hypocrisy on the part of those who feel the need for maintenance of Napa's environment only applies to their neighborhoods? Likely it is a combination of both, since no one forced us to buy our home on "the wrong side of the tracks" back in 1977 when we were young and foolish.

Regardless of all that, it has proven to have been a great home to raise our family. I strongly feel now that our neighborhood is one of several that is totally being ignored regarding cleanliness and environmental issues.

Our streets are dirty, our sidewalks (where they exist) are broken, and old vehicles are leaking fluids on the asphalt, in driveways, and on lawns everywhere. Of course, this can all be blamed on unsolvable overpopulation so the focus can be maintained in select areas.

I do hope something happens soon to address these issues, since it will someday rain again and flush our contaminated neighborhoods into our storm drains and our river. Go Napa green!

Jim McNamara

Napa