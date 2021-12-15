Letter: Are you ready for some football?

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Wolverines will play the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl. It is one of the two college football playoff games that day; the two winners will play for the National Championship Jan. 10.

The game will be a showcase for many people. Georgia freshman tight end and Napa High graduate Brock Bowers is perhaps the one Bulldog Michigan fears the most. He has earned All SEC and Freshman of the Year awards and is a multi-talented threat in many areas. He is a very special young man.

Now to the theme of my letter. I have been an unabashed Wolverine fan since I was a freshman in Ann Arbor in 1963. As such, I have over 58 years of stories that underscore the oft times roller coaster ride that best describes what I have experienced over this span.

Most recently (in 2014), the University hired former Wolverine and ex-49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh to resurrect the program from its decade-long doldrums. Until this year he has not met expectations; the real question was whether the team’s performance had met Harbaugh's.

Last winter, Harbaugh agreed to a 50% cut in his salary and a one-year contract extension. Many questions and reactions abounded: why do that and what was his plan?

What he did was replace nearly all his assistants with much younger and less experienced ones. He was severely questioned for hiring coaches that had never coached a particular subset of any team, and coordinators that had never coordinated or not coordinated an area that were now expected to do.

By nature a taciturn man, it was unclear what were his aspirations other than beating Ohio State, his longtime rival and nemesis.

His players responded with a commitment to leadership, high-level performance, and a “Do or Die” mentality. It is unclear from whence this originated; from the players in a unique dynamism or from some impact that Harbaugh had on the team, or both.

There is perhaps a lesson here. Some have speculated that Jim Harbaugh was profoundly humbled by his failures and elected to address them from that perspective. From that vantage point he chose a personal path of, dare I say, redemption.

Before you choke on that last sentence, Americans historically have loved to create heroes out of ordinary people and relished the drama that occurs when they fall from grace. Too often, we don’t experience that third phase of that Shakespearean trifecta.

Perhaps we can this time. It would be wonderful for the Wolverines to prevail, yet I sense it is not essential to the Harbaugh odyssey.

Eric Zimny

Napa