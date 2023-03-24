The Art Association Napa Valley is celebrating its 75th "Diamond" Anniversary and Community Open House March 24, 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Art Center clubhouse, 1520 Behrens St. in Napa.

We invite everyone to help us commemorate 75-years of an all-volunteer organization that fosters and encourages creative art, its understanding and its appreciation. The Art Association Napa Valley is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Napa Valley by supporting arts and culture throughout the county.

We provide funding, advocacy, marketing and exhibition opportunities for local artists. A portion of our membership dues and a portion of the art sold at our co-op Art Gallery Napa Valley, 1307 First St., contribute annually to the AANV Scholarship Fund, which benefits local public high school and college students who wish to pursue artistic careers.

Thank you to all of our family, friends and neighbors who have supported AANV artists by dropping by our pop-up shows, shopping at our art galleries and attending our annual Open Studios Napa Valley. Thank you to all the local restaurants, hotels and businesses who have featured our artists in their establishments.

Thank you to the Napa County Board of Supervisors and its Arts and Culture Committee for their unwavering support of the arts and specifically our Art Association. Our heartfelt appreciation also extends to the Arts Council Napa Valley, Yountville Arts, Yountville Chamber of Commerce, St. Helena Chamber, Calistoga Arts Center and other arts organizations in the area. Jessel Miller and Jessel Gallery have been huge supporters of the Art Association and its artists and for that support we are forever grateful.

Come out to our 75th Anniversary Celebration and Open House to talk history with our docents, watch demonstrations, view member artwork, nibble and sip from our friends at Bougetz Winery. Our very special guest on March 25 at 1 p.m. will be Supervisor Joelle Gallagher. We hope to see you this weekend!

Janis Adams

President, Art Association Napa Valley