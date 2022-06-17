Letter: Art not essential to roundabout project

As the prior owner of 951 California Blvd. and a major supporter of the roundabout project, I am really surprised that there is any art as part of the project.

When Caltrans and the city of Napa proposed the project I requested that they only use landscaping to enhance the project; no distracting sculpture, just landscaping.

I had reviewed the landscape plan as part of the eminent domain of a few hundred square feet of my property, and to my recollection there was no art included in the original design. My request was native oaks and that’s it.

I like most of the art around town, and enjoy some more than others, but the roundabouts are a success, don’t clutter it up. Hurry up and get the ones done on the west side of highway 29, so the entire crossing is complete without any traffic signals.

Tom Andrews

Napa