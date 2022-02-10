Letter: Art versus safety

I am a Napa resident and have learned to drive through our new roundabouts successfully. Yes, there was a learning "curve" but I did it. How? By paying total attention to the yield signs, staying in my lane, being careful of my speed and being aware of both entering and exiting traffic.

Full concentration. No distractions.

I wouldn't want a beautiful work of art to be a distraction to the absolute attention that is required to negotiate the roundabouts safely and successfully.

These three new roundabouts have been perfectly landscaped. There is no need to further beautify them with paintings, sculptures, or anything else that might cause an accident. If a driver doesn't keep his full attention on his driving through this "amazing" roundabout system, he might easily case a $350,000 accident, if you get my drift.

We need safety-conscious drivers, not art viewers. Let's put that expensive artwork downtown where it belongs.

Barry Robertson

Napa