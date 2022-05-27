Letter: As a former Napan, vote Crawford

I am loving life in Idaho, but I do miss all the wonderful people whom I got to know whilst living and working there for some 70 years. I still stay in touch with several friends, along with receiving the e-version of the Napa Valley Register daily.

It seems that political shenanigans are still in play, with the latest being the election for Napa County Sheriff. My conclusion is that John Crawford has earned his stripes and deserves the support of the community.

Please consider voting for Crawford as your new sheriff. Please stay safe and sane.

Jim Asbury

Former Napan