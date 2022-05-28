Letter: As educators, how do we make sense of the senseless?

As educators and parents, we are once again heartbroken to learn about the tragedy in Robb Elementary School in Texas resulting in the loss of 19 precious children and two teachers. This nightmare of gun violence has played out in schools, supermarkets, subways and on the streets of major cities, again and again. How do we make sense of the senseless, and is there anything we can do to stop it?

In the education community, we continue to be vigilant and proactive, and all our districts have plans and procedures to deal with emergency situations, including armed shooters, with the goal of ensuring student safety. But we must do more to deal with the cause of this epidemic of violence. Each of us probably has our own ideas of what can be done; from banning assault weapons and magazine-style ammunition to providing more mental health services to those in need, to monitoring the violent video games our children may be playing, or just being kinder to one another and reaching out to someone who seems depressed or unhappy.

Perhaps it’s not one thing, but a combination of all these things and more that can stop the madness. What if everyone in America tried to take action on just one of these? At best, we might prevent more tragedies, and at a minimum, we would have a kinder and gentler community.

We know that this most recent shooting causes all of us to have a heightened concern about safety and we want to reassure you that as educators we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to make sure we are learning lessons and taking every precaution necessary to keep our learning environment positive and our campuses safe. If you would like some ideas about how to talk to your children at home, we have compiled some excellent resources at https://napacoe.org/school-shootings/ .

Our hearts go out to the Robb Elementary School community and all who are suffering. Let’s vow that we will each try to do something to make this country a better and safer place to live in.

Barbara Nemko

Napa County Superintendent of Schools