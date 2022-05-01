Letter: As former mayor, I support Jon Crawford

I am supporting Jon Crawford for Napa County Sheriff in the June election. I endorsed him when he first announced it because I have seen him work collaboratively with community leaders and he is the right choice for our county.

Last week, I was at a social event with Jon and I watched him connect with people that he had never met before. People who meet Jon enjoy hearing his positions on law enforcement and his experience comes through when he is asked about different scenarios. Experience counts and Jon has it.

Jon is who we need right now. An elected who puts the citizens and the voters first. A candidate who has walked almost every day and has been to hundreds of homes to introduce himself. A candidate who is independent and will do what is right to restore trust in our county’s leadership.

Join me in voting for Jon Crawford on June 7, 2022.

Jill Techel

Former Mayor of Napa 2005-2020