Letter: As former sheriff, I encourage you to vote for Ortiz

The position of Napa County sheriff is a commitment. It is a commitment to your community that you will enforce the laws of our state and the United States Constitution. It is a commitment that you will maintain a culture of service, compassion, empathy and safety for all and that you will do so in a lawful manner. It is a commitment that you will have the courage and work ethic to stand with the members of your office and your community during difficult times and not waiver from political or special interest pressure.

The title of Napa County sheriff is one that is earned and an opportunity that presents itself by those you serve. The pathway to the position starts the day you are sworn in as a peace officer and continues throughout your career. The position of sheriff is more than a title, it is a commitment.

After 40 years in law enforcement, 30 of those years serving the Napa community, I decided to retire before the end of my elected term. Following precedent, I needed to make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors for someone to fulfill my term in office. I was looking for someone that had prepared themselves to make a commitment of hard work, someone that understood the culture of service that the Sheriff’s Office practices and the community expects. I was looking for someone that realized that accomplishments are a credit to those that work with you and are not theirs alone. I was looking for an experienced leader that had experienced emergency management during difficult times, someone who worked with the community, local government, community organizations, and could serve a diverse community. I was looking for someone who had a reputation for being a problem solver and had the ability to listen and work with people.

Additionally, I was looking for someone who had true leadership experience and integrity throughout their entire career and not someone who was just looking for the title. I talked to numerous members of the Napa Sheriff’s Office, Napa County and city government, Napa County Board of Supervisors, community-based organizations, and community members before making my decision.

Based on my conversations, my own observations and experience with both candidates over 20 years, it was overwhelmingly clear that I needed to recommend Oscar Ortiz to fulfill my term of Office. The Napa County Board of Supervisors appointed Sheriff Oscar Ortiz by a unanimous (5-0) vote in June 2021.

Based on his leadership style and high level of experience, Sheriff Ortiz is endorsed by the Napa County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, federal, state, and local elected officials and numerous members of our community. These are people that have known Sheriff Ortiz from childhood and throughout his career. I strongly encourage you to vote for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, so that he, and the members of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, can continue to provide you a safe community and deliver the exceptional level of service that you have come to expect.

John Robertson

Former Napa County sheriff