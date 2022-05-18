Letter: As undersheriff, Crawford’s leadership was unmatched

I’m writing to show my support for Jon Crawford for Napa County sheriff. I worked with Jon for many years before retiring as a Napa County Probation Officer and I strongly believe he is the right person for this job. Jon is true to his word, a man with incredible integrity and ethics; on or off the job. He is a remarkable leader who always takes time to offer assistance or answer questions from coworkers, community members, friends and family.

Jon is best known for providing honest and thoughtful answers which gained my respect. Jon’s knowledge, natural ability and willingness to have discussions on multiple topics seeking to inform, understand and not simply relying on the cliche, “It’s the law.” Jon answers most always include explanations as to why things are and provides history or insight as to how or why things have come about. Jon’s ability to communicate to others is a natural gift and very much needed in today’s troubled times.

Not long after Jon was promoted to Napa County undersheriff, he was tasked with handling the wildfires that devastated some of our Napa County communities. The safety of the community and sheriff deputies was a top priority to Jon. Again, his communication and leadership skills served our county well.

Jon dedicated 27 years of his life to serving and protecting the public. Over 22 of those years he served with the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. His unblemished service and dedication throughout his law enforcement career proves he has leadership experience and understands the needs of the Napa County community.

Jon has my vote for Napa County Sheriff. I hope you join me.

Sindy Biederman

American Canyon