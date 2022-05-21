Letter: As your congressman, I support Oscar Ortiz

As the election of June 7 nears, I’m writing to let your readers know why I will vote for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz.

With nearly thirty years of law enforcement experience and eight of those in administration, I believe Sheriff Ortiz is the right person for the job. He has served our community in every level of law enforcement, been a true asset to our community both on and off duty, and he did it well.

Oscar served as a deputy, a sergeant, lieutenant, captain, Chief of Police in American Canyon and now serves us as our county sheriff. He was recommended for the sheriff position by retiring Sheriff John Robertson and was unanimously supported by the elected Board of Supervisors.

Sheriff Ortiz is certainly qualified and has been well-trained. Sheriff Ortiz, in addition to his service outlined above, has a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice Management and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. The training was done at the expense of his off time away from his family because he is dedicated to our community.

As your Congressman, I work closely with law enforcement throughout the five counties in our district. We work on federal legislation and funding for many programs important to our safety. This was particularly true during the earthquake and fires that hit our county hard. Sheriff Ortiz was a true asset during these tough times.

Based on my experience working with Sheriff Ortiz, his impressive support throughout our community, the support of the Supervisors, and endorsement vote by the Deputy Sheriffs themselves, I will be voting for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and hope you will join me. Thank you.

Mike Thompson

Member of Congress