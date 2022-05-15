Letter: As your state senator, I support Oscar Ortiz for sheriff

In recent years, we’ve all come to see the important role our county sheriff has in leading evacuations during wildfires and protecting public safety during disasters. We also know that building and maintaining community trust is a continuous job that is essential to keeping us safe.

Our retired Sheriff John Robertson did an admirable job guiding Napa County through unprecedented floods, earthquakes and fires. And upon his retirement, Sheriff Robertson recommended the person most capable of keeping our residents safe and building on the progress we’ve made. That person is our acting Sheriff Oscar Ortiz.

I am supporting Sheriff Ortiz because he has the proactive, collaborative vision, determination, and ability to meet our needs. He will outreach, listen and work together to overcome challenges. While I have nothing but respect for his opponent, we need to choose the candidate who has the experience and has built the respect of community partners and those most involved in public safety. Simply put, we cannot afford to choose anyone but the best candidate for the job.

Oscar has support from Congressman Mike Thompson, the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association, local firefighters, our Board of Supervisors, and residents from across the county. He was raised in Napa County, and he and his wife have raised their children here. Oscar has given back to our community outside of the job, volunteering for many years mentoring boys and girls through the Sheriff’s Activities League.

Oscar will be an outstanding sheriff – the sheriff that Napa County needs and deserves. Please join me in voting for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz on June 7.

Senator Bill Dodd