 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: At-onement

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Approximately 2020 years ago in the small town of Bethlehem, the Christian Trinity was created and introduced to humanity to the concept of “at-onement.”

Perhaps one of the most profound gifts of the Advent season is to remind us that humans are social animals and need each other to survive (if not thrive) physically, mentally and spiritually.

Below is an excerpt from "Biodesign Out for a Walk":

He went on to say, “Living is quite an intimate process. We are all breathing the same air and interact socially, which involves a great gift. We have the potential to appreciate or improve the value of each other.”

This process may be as simple as a smile, pat on the back, a hug, or as profound as sharing wedding vows or comforting a friend following the death of a loved one. Modifying Howard Gardner’s "Multiple Intelligences," these were the pathways we used to enhance self-discovery, connectiveness, validation and appreciation.

People are also reading…

1.     Linguistic/body-language communication skills.

2.     Logic/mathematical/scientific skills.

3.     Visual/perception/artistic expression

4.     Music/rhythm.

5.     Self-awareness through body movement.

6.     Spirituality.

7.     Socio-psychological awareness

8.     Nature/transcending experiences.

All of these can be summed up in the simple Zen koan:

“No two people have ever met and departed unchanged.”

Every person we have ever met left an imprint on us that contributed (small or large) to the person who we are becoming. Because the Biodesign Class was an advanced biology class, all eight pathways were applied from a biological perspective. Although all pathways are essential, Nature-study (the wilderness ethic) became the primary focus with the other pathways contributing as a supportive network.

“The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.” J. Muir.

The literary works of Muir, Emerson, Darwin, Thoreau, Eiseley, Agassiz, Dillard and the like served as our guides. It was almost automatic that students climbing to the top of Half Dome or hiking to the bottom of Grand Canyon went through Jonaesque transcending experiences.

The photo of the hiker striking a pose on the brink of Yosemite’s Half Dome can serve as a good example. It would be impossible for this 81-year-old (grandfather of nine) to attempt to ascend that glorious rock, however, that does not preclude me from enriching my soul by vicariously celebrating the danger, drama and euphoria that he was experiencing while looking nearly one mile down to Yosemite Valley.

His image conjures up a rich plethora of soul-stirring emotions and aspirations. It is quite common for hikers reaching a mountain peak to raise their arms in skyward exultation. Whether the raised arms symbolize opening their hearts to heaven or welcoming heaven into their hearts, the experiences often involve feeling “at-one” with the Universe. It is intriguing to think that Nature lovers, regardless of language, race, creed or ethnicity may intuitively see the image as a Buddhist mandorla; a living bridge between heaven and Earth.

It is little wonder that Walt Whitman wrote:

"To me, every hour of the day and night is an unspeakably perfect miracle." That seems like a perfect description of Christmas.

Merry Christmas

Lowell Young

St. Helena

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Applause for Napa City Council

Letter: Applause for Napa City Council

It’s great, the Napa Register of late has had numerous articles about a square footage charge on sidewalks and parklets used for al fresco dining offered by local restaurants. I believe it was a $10 per square foot annual charge.

Letter: Street repair priorities need to be adjusted

Letter: Street repair priorities need to be adjusted

I read with interest last week’s article about the poor condition of Napa roads and future repaving projects. I was a bit surprised that Vichy Avenue and parts of Old Sonoma Road were selected in recent repairs. It seems that streets regularly traveled by a majority of citizens would have taken higher priority for repaving projects.

Letter: A birthday wish

Letter: A birthday wish

In February I am going to celebrate my 90th birthday. I have no need for material gifts but  if anyone feels the need to remember that day I would request donations be made to the St. Labre Indian School in Montana: www.stlabre.org.  

Letter: In support of the Napa Women’s Center

Letter: In support of the Napa Women’s Center

Let’s change our approach to the abortion issue. Neither pro-life nor pro-choice people will ever convince the other and it’s folly to keep trying. One says, “never,” and the other says, “rare.” It sounds close but the gap between them, though apparently narrow, is deep and impassible.

Letter: Thank you donors for support

Letter: Thank you donors for support

As Optimist Youth Basketball begins its new season, I would like to acknowledge the generous grants we received this summer from the Gasser Foundation and Napa Valley Community Foundation, namely its Donor Advised Funds: the Turley Family Fund; the Thacher Family Fund; the Basset Fund; the Klenz Family Fund; and an anonymous fund. 

Letter: Thoughts on bans

Letter: Thoughts on bans

Why are Republican politicians so eager to ban books but won’t ban guns? When will we hold them responsible?

Letter: Election showed Napa residents concerned about environment

Letter: Election showed Napa residents concerned about environment

Look what happened on Election Day. It was a veritable referendum on the unbridled growth and development ambitions of those that believe that all Napa land is theirs to develop without regard to environmental consequences. Well, the citizens of the county spoke with a resounding voice and expressed their concerns about our environment, social inequities, and awareness that our shared natural resources are at stake. The developer candidates were resoundingly defeated.

Letter: Changes needed to make solar worthwhile

Letter: Changes needed to make solar worthwhile

I urge all Californians to demand that Newsom show leadership in opposing the CPUC's extreme proposal that would prevent the average person from installing solar and inevitably accelerate climate change.

Letter: Hooray for American Canyon

Letter: Hooray for American Canyon

American Canyon citizens have chosen to deny the decaying of the document that has protected the beauty of our Napa Valley, and its agricultural existence. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News