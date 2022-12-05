Letter: At-onement

Approximately 2020 years ago in the small town of Bethlehem, the Christian Trinity was created and introduced to humanity to the concept of “at-onement.”

Perhaps one of the most profound gifts of the Advent season is to remind us that humans are social animals and need each other to survive (if not thrive) physically, mentally and spiritually.

Below is an excerpt from "Biodesign Out for a Walk":

He went on to say, “Living is quite an intimate process. We are all breathing the same air and interact socially, which involves a great gift. We have the potential to appreciate or improve the value of each other.”

This process may be as simple as a smile, pat on the back, a hug, or as profound as sharing wedding vows or comforting a friend following the death of a loved one. Modifying Howard Gardner’s "Multiple Intelligences," these were the pathways we used to enhance self-discovery, connectiveness, validation and appreciation.

1. Linguistic/body-language communication skills.

2. Logic/mathematical/scientific skills.

3. Visual/perception/artistic expression

4. Music/rhythm.

5. Self-awareness through body movement.

6. Spirituality.

7. Socio-psychological awareness

8. Nature/transcending experiences.

All of these can be summed up in the simple Zen koan:

“No two people have ever met and departed unchanged.”

Every person we have ever met left an imprint on us that contributed (small or large) to the person who we are becoming. Because the Biodesign Class was an advanced biology class, all eight pathways were applied from a biological perspective. Although all pathways are essential, Nature-study (the wilderness ethic) became the primary focus with the other pathways contributing as a supportive network.

“The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.” J. Muir.

The literary works of Muir, Emerson, Darwin, Thoreau, Eiseley, Agassiz, Dillard and the like served as our guides. It was almost automatic that students climbing to the top of Half Dome or hiking to the bottom of Grand Canyon went through Jonaesque transcending experiences.

The photo of the hiker striking a pose on the brink of Yosemite’s Half Dome can serve as a good example. It would be impossible for this 81-year-old (grandfather of nine) to attempt to ascend that glorious rock, however, that does not preclude me from enriching my soul by vicariously celebrating the danger, drama and euphoria that he was experiencing while looking nearly one mile down to Yosemite Valley.

His image conjures up a rich plethora of soul-stirring emotions and aspirations. It is quite common for hikers reaching a mountain peak to raise their arms in skyward exultation. Whether the raised arms symbolize opening their hearts to heaven or welcoming heaven into their hearts, the experiences often involve feeling “at-one” with the Universe. It is intriguing to think that Nature lovers, regardless of language, race, creed or ethnicity may intuitively see the image as a Buddhist mandorla; a living bridge between heaven and Earth.

It is little wonder that Walt Whitman wrote:

"To me, every hour of the day and night is an unspeakably perfect miracle." That seems like a perfect description of Christmas.

Merry Christmas

Lowell Young

St. Helena