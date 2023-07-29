I think it was way back in the early stages of the pandemic that the little things began to bother me a lot. Little things like obvious parking violations throughout our neighborhood, garbage deposited in front of our home, and other not so nice little things like that.

I tried to get some of these issues resolved via phone calls, complaint forms, e-mails, etc. I soon realized I was simply spinning my wheels. I decided I should attend a meeting of the Napa City Council, just to get a better understanding of what Napa is all about.

I thought I knew after having lived here well over 40 years, but it seems I was wrong. That particular council meeting just happened to be the one in which the council voted in favor of erecting a very pricey metal cactus at the First Street traffic circles in tribute to our very hard-working underpaid vineyard workers. I did a miserable job of trying to speak in opposition to the idea. I don't speak well in public, so I'll never try that again.

Since that day I've attended a few more council meetings just sitting and listening to several proclamations of awareness, community group presentations/recognitions, etc. Public comments interest me the most, but I wish there were more. I think I was on the verge of simply accepting those little things that annoy me a lot, but then that Richard Kyte article on patriotism indicated that citizens attending/participating in community meetings is a good thing.

I myself have certainly gained a much better understanding of what makes Napa tick. It sure would be nice to see more run of the mill type Napans at future council meetings, so people like me don't feel so uncomfortable being surrounded by so many heads nodding in agreement with so many things that make so little sense. Hope to see all of you there.

Jim McNamara

Napa