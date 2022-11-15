Letter: Avoid a holiday tragedy

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30-plus years, I read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.

I always loved the cheer, lights and love of the holiday season. For instance, I know I would enjoy myself at the Calistoga Holiday Village at Pioneer Park in Calistoga on Dec. 2. I would be unable to fully hear the beautiful Christmas music, but I remember the joyful sounds well. Drunken drivers injure lives many ways, and I know.

Planning to take Highway 29 to attend a holiday gathering? Make smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don’t drive drunk. Law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location.

My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023. Happy Holidays.

Lori Martin

Tracy