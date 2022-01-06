Letter: Back room wheeling and dealing

I was somewhat stunned the Napa County Board of Supervisors overturned a system of selecting the chairperson of the Board that had been in place since 1986.

At that time the Board chose the system of rotating the chairmanship among the districts. This made the system totally transparent and eliminated potential backroom wheeling and dealing!

To begin this letter is in no way meant to disparage Supervisor Gregory. He is equally qualified to be chairman as any other member, including Supervisor Ramos.

But what does this say to the people of the fifth district? The prevailing feeling in the district has been for years that they were treated like second-class citizens of Napa County. I see where the Board overturned the method of selecting the chairman and apparently went back to the former system of backroom deals. I commend Supervisor Wagenknecht for his vote to preserve the system.

What I don't understand is why Supervisor Dillon refuses to comment on a process that should be totally transparent. There is, of course, no requirement that a Supervisor explain their behavior, but in this case, one-fifth of the county has been snubbed! I believe they are owed an explanation!

I know that Supervisors Dillon and Pedroza opposed the re-election of Supervisor Ramos, but the people of the district made their decision. It's like a game of poker — you play with the cards that you are dealt.

As pointed out, the chairmanship is largely ceremonial. The Board is controlled by three members that may or may not include the chairman. Like every other supervisor, the chairman has to convince two other members to support him or her on any issue.

It's time to treat the people of the fifth district as if they are an integral part of Napa County!

Mel Varrelman

Napa