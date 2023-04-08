This would not only apply to new construction, but to anyone who needs to replace a broken unit. Unfortunately, Napa County’s appointed board member, Supervisor Joelle Gallagher, also voted in favor of this draconian resolution. The cost of this to homeowners will be huge!

Not only do these electrical appliances cost far more than the gas appliances they will be replacing, but their installation will also most assuredly require extensive electrical rewiring of your home; in many cases requiring an entire new electrical panel! On top of that, we are already paying huge PG&E electrical bills (at least I am), adding more electricity to our bill will only increase it dramatically. I am hugely disappointed by the Board’s decision and especially by Joelle’s thoughtless vote in its favor. I encourage everyone to make their voices heard.