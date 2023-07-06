We’ve slowed down. I’m not sure why this is so. I remember when I was younger, I’d get so impatient walking or driving behind someone older, and who just couldn’t seem to move any faster.

Now, I’m getting to be that person. So, I guess what I’m trying to say is give us a break.

Be a little more patient and a little kinder and more thoughtful, because, guess what, you will also slow down someday. So start practicing patience this very day. We’ll all appreciate it.

Now on the other side of the coin, we older folks need to move over and out of the way when we can. We need to practice thoughtfulness and consideration for the people behind us. We also need to be aware of what’s going on around us. I wrote this nearly 20 years ago and it’s still true today. But I’ve observed a few more things in the years that have passed.

It’s hard for some of us (old and young) to accept change. That’s the only guarantee we have in life — things will change. I know I’m not the only Napa resident who will miss receiving the Napa Valley Register daily. We will adjust.

It’s a sad thing when folks no longer feel useful or necessary. Make a senior happy today. Ask their advice — what they think about a certain issue. I am grateful today to be allowed to continue with the Senior Corner, and I will continue writing about issues that affect our age group. Stay tuned for the next article on the great need for exercise, whatever our age.

Betty Rhodes

Napa