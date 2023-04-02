Carol Boykin
While sitting in my back yard recently, a scrub jay flew by with nesting material into a neighbors bush. Just like we humans, the desire to have a home and children is strong. It's spring time and most want a tidy yard. Please peek in your bush or tree before pruning. These birds give us joyful song and work hard to get the bugs out of your yard for their babies.
Carol Boykin
Napa
