Letter: Be patient with Pelosi DUI proceedings

Until my recent retirement, I had been involved in the criminal Justice system professionally for over three decades in several jurisdictions. As a DDA, I handled thousands of DUIs, including first-offense DUIs, second-degree DUI murders, and everything in between. I received the MADD award multiple times, and while I ran the unit in Placer County we were no. 1 in the state of California for successful DUI prosecutions. Hence, I am very familiar with DUI laws and procedures in California.

Specific claims that charges against Paul Pelosi have been “dropped,” and hysterical social media posts calling for bombarding the Napa DA’s Office with calls and protests and for stalking the private home of Napa DA Allison Haley are as irresponsible and dangerous as they are futile. These actions will have zero impact on the prosecution of the Pelosi DUI case. It may, and probably will, however, negatively impact the integrity of the case, taint the jury pool, take away resources from other duties and from crime victims, and interfere with the orderly administration of justice in the community.

Typically in California, DUI defendants are arrested and released when sober, sometimes on nominal bail, but are often cite-released with a date to appear about six weeks out. Once the police reports come in, the case is entered into the system. If there is a blood test, the samples are sent to the state DOJ lab and when the blood alcohol results are ready several weeks later they are sent to the DA’s Office. The case is assigned to a DDA who reviews the case and requests follow up, if any. Crime victims must be consulted in accordance with the California Constitution. Once the case is ready, the complaint is prepared and sent to court for arraignment.

It is important to wait for the BAC (blood alcohol content) because if it exceeds certain levels, additional enhancements can be alleged in the complaint which could aggravate the punishment in various ways. Speaking to victim(s) and other witnesses may reveal facts or potential charges that impact the case disposition. It is imperative to have all evidence before filing because, due to strict constitutional and statutory time limits, unless a misdemeanor defendant waives his right to a speedy trial, a trial must be held within 30 days of arraignment or the case is dismissed. No exceptions.

Additionally, California law allows a misdemeanor defendant to appear through legal counsel, meaning that a person facing misdemeanor charges, such as a DUI, may never see the inside of the courtroom throughout the entire case. So don’t expect the defendant to be present at the arraignment in August.

California law enumerates the punishments for DUIs. For a first-offense DUI, a probation grant includes a minimum two days in jail and terms including a driver’s license suspension, a DUI school, fines and fees, and perhaps limits or restrictions on alcohol consumption (depending on BAC). Obviously if not a first-offense, the penalties are elevated. Again, these are set by the California Legislature, not Napa County.

As for Napa DA Allison Haley, she was my boss for the past several years. She is widely supported and respected by law enforcement, the DA’s Office staff, and the public at large. She and I belong to different political parties, but we share a common attribute: a prosecutor’s heart. We got into the business to get bad guys and to help crime victims, concepts that have been made increasingly difficult by the California Legislature and the people who vote for them.

I have seen Ms. Haley stand up to political pressure in the past from the current California governor himself in a recent case in which the SF Court released, over Napa’s strenuous and vehement objections, a sexual offender of theirs into the Napa community. The Napa DA’s Office fought that battle, hard, in spite of pressure from the governor’s office to back off. Allison Haley did the right thing in spite of political pressure and potential political repercussions. Ms. Haley is a true prosecutor, a strong and principled advocate for justice who won’t be deterred from (or coerced into) handling a case any way other than the right way. Period.

The Pelosi DUI case will be no different. If there is pressure from those holding higher political office, it will have no impact on how the case is handled by the Napa DA’s Office, nor will bombarding the DA’s Office with calls or protests. Similarly, an angry mob stalking the DA’s home will do nothing but scare her family. If and when the case is ready to be filed, it absolutely will be filed appropriately and handled like any other case, regardless of false accusations, political pressure, threats, or protests.

I believe the Napa DA’s Office prosecutes every case with integrity and fairness. Be patient. Let justice take its course.

Stephanie Macumber

Milton, GA