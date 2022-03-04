Letter: Be responsible

The mission of the Sierra Club is conservation. We believe in preserving the integrity of the agricultural preserve for agriculture, and in preserving the watershed woodlands as biologically complex ecosystems that provide many services, including capturing and moving rainwater into surface and groundwater. Woodlands should be woodlands.

A constructive action that we can support in the immediate present is the prevention of the deforestation of the property known as the Walt Ranch. The developers of this land are applying to cut down thousands of trees to place a vineyard in the watershed woodlands. They have proposed to mitigate the damage caused by development by planting 16,790 seedlings on 124 acres of land with no plan to assure the survival of the seedlings or a rigorous greenhouse gas emission plan

No mitigation scheme actually compensates for environmental harm; it just purports to reduce that harm. The particular mitigation plan has been challenged by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), based on the weak or missing scientific support and the missing implementation plan elements. The Sierra Club joined the CBD lawsuit challenging the development plan, and after a thorough review, supports and joins the challenge to the mitigation plan. Details of the CBD opposition to the mitigation plan can be found in the public record in the 12/14/2021 Board of Supervisor meeting documentation.

For those claiming that science supports this development, the CBD information will disabuse you of that notion. The process of approving this development has not been rigorous. There are arguments that forest fire has made opposition to development moot. It has not, as the science tells us that for maximal carbon sequestration, it is best to leave damaged and burned trees as they are. Natural processes will move the carbon into living organisms in the ground and recycled it into new growth of other trees.

The decision process for this development, while following the procedural requirements, has been called into question; it has been noted that members of the Board of Supervisors are conflicted with some receiving considerable contributions from the developers.

It’s about integrity.

The arguments are focused on the process of approval and the legality of developing land to its highest economic value. The CBD opposition stays within the process by objecting to the one element of the plan that can procedurally be objected to. We think that the leaders of our community should step up and consider larger frameworks than “what is legal”. We urge them to address this and any environmental issue with the mindset of “what is responsible.”

Roland Dumas

Chair, Conservation Committee

Sierra Club Napa Group