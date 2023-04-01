So just when many Americans have become increasingly cynical about nearly everything, along comes the best diversion that has ever been created: the annual NCAA Men’s College basketball tournament known, without apology, as March Madness.

Every year 68 teams are selected for the tournament from all corners of the nation. Large universities, small colleges, some named after states, others after cities or famous people. It is about as eclectic as it can be.

After selection, all teams are placed in a bracket that enables millions of foolish people to try and predict the outcome of each game and the ultimate champion. Nevermind that the odds are nearly impossible; it creates the palette and agenda for debate at work, home, and your favorite establishment.

This year the Final Four teams will face off in Houston this weekend. No #1, #2, or #3 seeds have survived; that is a total of 12 top teams in four regions that were beaten by lower ranked teams. The semifinalists were seeded #4, #4, #5, and #9.

The final two teams in the South Region were Creighton University of Omaha, Nebraska, and San Diego State University. When they played on Saturday I was in a quandary as to who I would support. My two favorite dentists in Napa are fans; Dr. John Daw is my current doc and is a graduate of Creighton. Dr. Gary Neal, is a retired dentist and a longtime SDSU stalwart.

SDSU won after a final second full court pass was tipped out of bounds. It was a phenomenal heave by former high school QB Baylor Scheierman of Creighton. An exciting ending typical for many of the games.

So who do I think will win? UConn is the only one of the four that has won previously; that rules them out. The Miami Hurricanes are obviously from Florida and I can’t support anything in Florida other than my youngest son who works there. Florida Atlantic is a Cinderella 9th seed, and is located in, well, the so-called and horribly misnamed Sunshine State.

So it will be San Diego State, for two reasons: The Aztecs are proud to say they play defense first, and they do it very well; Second, and full disclosure, San Diego State is one of my alma maters.

Go Black and Red!

Eric Zimny

Napa