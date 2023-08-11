Penny Pawl
The closing of Evans airport service is a big loss to many of us who travel. I would think that all the valley hotels would want an airport service to bring people into their tourist spots and return the people to the airport. They would not need buses the size of Evans old buses, which on more than one occasion had few passengers. A small van service would work well. With all the visionary people in this community I am surprised this is not in the works.
Penny Pawl
Napa
