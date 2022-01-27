Letter: Biden and Romney have a common failing

Both President Biden and Senator Romney are activated by an understanding of religion that might best be described as Christianity Lite.

They feel called to seek unity, never be judgmental, be a loving neighbor to all, and take a soft-shoe approach to knotty public problems.

Jesus believed in education and non-violent action clearly. Jesus, however, took dead aim at flimsy philosophies, faulty leaders, and failed institutions. If common folk didn’t know that the course they were following was mistaken, leaders did, and needed to be held accountable.

Biden and Romney do not want to alienate anybody, because they believe that everybody can ultimately be talked into Christianity Lite. They can’t. Christianity Lite is a place where forgiveness takes place without repentance, everybody just loves each other without accountability, and friendly service to others is all that matters in life. The powerful will never go there.

Both Biden and Romney need to learn how to speak truth to corrupt power. Biden can never just sweet-talk trust-violating corporations into good behavior. He has to identify them as the blood-sucking, greedy hoodlums that they are, and obtain consensus to bring them into line with Constitutional priorities.

Romney needs to read the words of ancient prophets like Isaiah, who criticized those who “join house to house, that lay field to field till there be no place, that they may be placed alone in the midst of the earth.” Miserly treatment of the poor is the basic policy of Romney’s Republican party today.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah