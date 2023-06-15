Do you want worse parking problems on your street? Residential parking will get much worse if the California legislature has its way.

Three Senate Bills are moving toward a vote: SB 423, SB 450, and SB 684. These Senate Bills would remove some housing decisions from your local authorities and allow the state of California to fast-track approval for developers to buy the house next door, tear it down, and replace it with up to 10 single-family residences.

They would also allow your neighbors to stack their yards with up to nine Auxiliary Dwelling Units. Are you looking forward to lower property values and parking your car several blocks from your own home?

If not, call the offices of Senator Bill Dodd 707-224-1990 and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry 707-224-0440 now and say, “Please vote NO for Senate Bills 450, 684, & 423. I want housing decisions made at the local level.”

Kevin West

American Canyon