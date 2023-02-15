I was taken aback by a recent article about an art project a teacher is claiming to be about Black history. Nowhere in the article did students say anything about learning about Black Americans' experiences or history in America.

The teacher talks about "what spoke to me about him is that he says he wakes up every morning excited about (creating) something beautiful that gives him joy." While this is a wonderful sentiment and a great way to teach children about one of the purposes of art it is NOT Black history or a representation of such. (Editor's note: The teacher was speaking about Black ceramic artist Kimmy Cantrell, who inspired the project.)

In addition, not a single student quote had anything to do with learning about a Black artist and their art form. They spoke about making the masks and what they liked about that. In my opinion as an educator for nearly 20 years in schools in the Bay Area and Brooklyn, this an ineffective lesson on Black History, and is taking something away from what Black History Month is really all about, which is to showcase the history and experiences of Black people in the U.S. over time.

Instead students are making masks that express THEIR experiences with NO connection to Black experiences. As an educator I can think of a plethora of ways this teacher could have made this project about Black experiences, but instead all I see is a teacher using a Black artist's style for students to express themselves, which is not Black history.

I think what upsets me the most about this situation is that these students are going to be left without an understanding of what Black History Month is really about, and instead will reflect on the experience that THEY had making this project but not about Black Americans.

One way the teacher could have done this differently would have been to have students read or research about a Black person in history and created a mask of that person in the Black artist's style, so that students walked away with a deeper understanding of Black History while contributing an art project about Black people!

Shari Baerga

Napa