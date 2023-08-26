As both a parent and an educator I have read the various letters to the editor in support of a new charter. These well-meaning individuals do not necessarily understand the negative effect of reallocating resources from the larger student population for the benefit of the few at a small school. I witnessed this firsthand being on a shared middle school campus.

I have also seen declining enrollment hit the Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) and our students hard, including when the Napa County Superintendent of Education forced our district to close schools. When the NVUSD Board and the Napa County Board of Education voted to deny the Mayacamas charter school petition, they were making a decision that only a local education body is positioned to make, based on what is best for local students.

When the State Board voted to illegally overturn the decisions of our local education leaders, they did Napa Valley students a disservice. I believe it is time for the state and NCOE Superintendent Nemko to put Napa Valley students at the center of their decision-making and support the original county and district’s decisions to invest in our existing schools so all our students can thrive.

I urge the members of the NCOE board to uphold their original decision and vote no on the countywide charter application at their Aug. 30 meeting.

Karen Fleming

Napa