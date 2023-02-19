I am writing to express my gratitude and appreciation to Bill Hammond Blessed 25th for their tremendous support of the Boys & Girls Club through their Napa Live Celebrity Golf tournament with Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and more. Their generous donation of $20,000 has had a significant impact on the programs and services that we provide to the children of our Napa Valley Community.

As you may know, the Boys & Girls Club is a vital resource for children and families, providing a safe and nurturing environment where young people can develop and grow. We offer a wide range of programs, from academic support to sports and recreation, that help children build important life skills and achieve their full potential.

Thanks to the support of donors like Bill Hammond Blessed 25th, we are able to continue providing these critical services to the children in our community. Their donation will help us expand our programs and reach even more young people, giving them the tools and resources they need to succeed in life.

Once again, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Bill Hammond Blessed 25th for their support of the Boys & Girls Club. Their generosity will make a real difference in the lives of the children we serve.

Greg Bouillerce

Executive Director

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley