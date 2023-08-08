I live a mile from Silverado Country Club, and I have to tell you, I did not hear a sound from the weekend Blue Note Jazz Festival at the putting greens at Silverado Resort.

The streets were marked with signage and even the turn in to the Jessel Gallery had a sign telling folks this was not event parking.

I was so impressed by how professional the whole event came across and want to thank all the hard working teams that created this event.

We were not impacted in any way and there was no traffic problems through put the weekend. Most folks were shuttled in and out.

The huge parking lot behind my gallery next to my bedroom was filled with cars, and I did not hear a sound as the event ended at 10 p.m. each night.

So from my business to yours, bravo Blue Note for this well organized class act! I hope it happens again next year in support the jazz fans and performers.

Jessel Miller

Jessel Gallery, Napa