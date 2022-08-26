Letter: Bring back community calendar

Dear Napa Valley Register, please reinstate your Napa Valley calendar of events.

We understand the cost and staffing issues regarding having a calendar of events in Napa Valley but reading about wonderful events such as the vintage car show after the fact is not helpful for us who live and work in Napa County.

We need to know about wonderful experiences before they happen so that we all may know about them. We appreciate the coverage of these experiences that the Napa Valley Register has given us. We would like to know about them ahead of time.

If there is another site for us Napans to learn about what is going to happen please tell us. I am so grateful to have a local focused newspaper and know how endangered they are but we need to make sure that they focus on what is important to the locals - not a watch TV list for the day.

Francie Winnen

Napa