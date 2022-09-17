Letter: Bring back Hax

Generally I thrive on change and as a subscriber to the Napa Valley Register and applaud most of the changes being implemented.
Unless I’m mistaken, the Register has discontinued the Carolyn Hax column. I appreciated Hax’s understanding of relationships, whether with family, friends or colleagues. Following her advice in the work a day world was particularly satisfying.
Please continue the Carolyn Hax column at least part of the week. And, thanks for keeping our local paper alive!
Melinda Cervantes
Napa