Letter: Bring back Hax

Generally I thrive on change and as a subscriber to the Napa Valley Register and applaud most of the changes being implemented.

Unless I’m mistaken, the Register has discontinued the Carolyn Hax column. I appreciated Hax’s understanding of relationships, whether with family, friends or colleagues. Following her advice in the work a day world was particularly satisfying.

Please continue the Carolyn Hax column at least part of the week. And, thanks for keeping our local paper alive!

Melinda Cervantes

Napa

