Letter: Businesses should be treated equally

In the July 21, 2022 edition of the Napa Register I see that the Napa City Council, with the exception of our mayor, voted to permanently approve an injustice that I have observed for two years, i.e. the traffic closure of Main Street between 2nd and 3rd street.

Yes, COVID-19 played a role in businesses losing indoor customers but why reward just the businesses on this street? All businesses should be rewarded appropriately. Let us shut down traffic in front of every bar or restaurant in Napa or risk possible lawsuits against the city of Napa and its taxpayers.