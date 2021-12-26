Letter: Buyer's Remorse?

Under the national democratic leadership of less than one year, inflation rates have risen to the highest levels in 40 years. Below are some of the ways our politicians have been creating inflation — harming the poor and middle class:

Senate bill 1 of 2017 incrementally raises gasoline excise taxes each year. This has resulted in the price of gasoline in California now being the highest in the nation. These incremental increases will apparently continue forever.

San Diego has considered creating an added mileage tax where you are taxed when you buy gas and then taxed again when you drive.

Under Regional Measure 3, the cost of tolls to travel over seven of the San Francisco Bay Area’s bridges will increase by $1 on January 1, 2022, with additional raises to follow

In San Francisco, during the month of November, data shows there were 3,375 reports of larceny-theft — the overwhelming majority of those were car break-ins. More recently organized smash and grab crimes in the Bay Area have been filmed and reported in local and national news media.

A new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California illustrates ongoing dissatisfaction with the cost of living, resulting in 24% of renters “seriously considering” moving out of the Golden State. The average monthly rent in California is $1,967 second only to Hawaii. What’s more, residents in only three other states dedicate a larger percentage of their income to rent.

In 2021 millions of illegal "immigrants" have crossed through our open southern border. Our homeless problem has gotten worse. A dramatic increase in crime has occurred across the nation. The Russians are about to take over Ukraine and China took Hong Kong and is working on taking Taiwan.

Considering these facts, I believe that logical "Buyer's Remorse" reactions can be understood and expressed in our next election.

Jack Gray

Director, Napa County Taxpayers Association