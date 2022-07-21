 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cactus art a good fit for Napa

The “Circulation” by Ana Teresa Fernandez will be a wonderful addition to the Napa public art landscape.

Interestingly, the letters to the editor condemning the project are evidence that the project is meaningful and good. Quoting American author Joyce Carol Oates:

“My belief is that art should not be comforting; for comfort, we have mass entertainment and one another. Art should provoke, disturb, arouse our emotions, expand our sympathies in directions we may not anticipate and may not even wish.”

How perfectly that statement applies to the wonderful cactus sculpture to be placed near the main entrance to Napa, a fitting counterpart to the kitsch wine presser piece from which I have to avert my eyes whenever I return to my beloved Napa.

“A majority of the panel felt the proposed sculpture aligns perfectly with the City of Napa’s vision for the project — a joyful, aesthetically pleasing landmark that celebrates an under-represented part of the population made by a Mexican woman in partnership with a women-owned fabrication company with 27 years of experience,” says the staff report.

Loren Rehbock

Napa

