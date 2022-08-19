Letter: Cactus art belongs somewhere else

I have to say I was not surprised the City Council passed the "cactus art" for the 1st street "gateway" to Napa.

My only problem with the art piece is that it is totally inappropriate there. Abstract art has two definitive rules.

First, it should elicit an emotional response to the subject matter it’s representing. If that is not accomplished then second, the "Artist Red Box Notes" come into play. Those are traditionally the artist notes to tell you what the art piece is representing. A breakdown of what emotions you should feel, because the "piece" is "too abstract" to convey the message without a guiding worksheet to tell you.

Sincerely, this work falls into the second rule category, which means the piece should be placed in a location where people can sit, study and read the meaning of what it's representing. The placement for contemplation at a high traffic is not appropriate for a work such as the "cactus.” Just think how much and how quickly you see, retain and understand a meaning such as passing graffiti art. Its impact is instant. The "cactus" does belong somewhere else where people can stop and view it, not view it on the run while driving.

To me this is not the artist's fault. It's the requested specification from the city which is completely wrong. The request for a major quality work of art for the “gateway” to the "city of Napa" completely misrepresented its meaning by being so vague. That's because so many people, including our City Council, think Napa city has anything to do with the wine industry.

I believe Napa is the orphan child to the wine industry which is, and has always been, the Napa Valley, not the city of Napa. What everyone is missing is the fact that people today think Napa would not exist without the wine industry, and it wants to build up that esteemed connection to wine thinking that is our only salvation for the world to recognize. That is absolutely false.

What should have been requested was art representing the city of Napa's golden history. There is so much history associated with the city itself that no one realizes it. No one knows it because everyone thinks the wine industry is our only contribution.

As far as the cactus being created by a SF artist, just remember we went through this before. No one I bet has seen the original presentation model of the clock tower. It was beautiful, but the lights were supposed to be a "pineapple," which was beautifully depicted on the model presented by a nationally known landscape architect with offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

What happened? Well committees reduced the cost, engineers wanted easier construction and turned the pineapple into a square grid, (with lights that were not even waterproof) and presto, an abstract work of art no one knew what it represented other than a big clock with lights. By the way, a pineapple symbolically represents "hospitality and welcome.” No one knew it was a pineapple when it was built and laughed at it for 45 years till it was torn down!

