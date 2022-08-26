 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cactus art placement troubling

I viewed the Napa City Council meeting regarding the art piece for the roundabout.

Kudos to Beth Painter for voting against the project. Her comments regarding the concerns of the placement of the artwork were correct. There should be further consideration of the 24-foot placement of this thing "near" the roundabouts. Also, imagine tourists driving here at night and see this 24-foot thing all lit up. There is no context for it.

The discussion should be just on the placement of the art piece. The sincere comments by the council members who voted for it included respect for the artist, her awards, her works, the meaning of the piece and why they agreed with the selection. All these considerations are acceptable. However, it is the placement of this 24-foot piece that is troubling.

Just driving on Highway 29 and seeing a huge green thing lit up does not respect the artist nor her work. There is no context and does not strengthen what it hopes to represent. If placed on Napa Community College campus there could be postings describing the piece. One could sit nearby and study it. Art students could study it. It honors the artist and the subject matter. It becomes an asset not a distraction.

I have written several letters on this issue because it is so obvious to me, other letter writers and everyone else I have spoken to that this will be a huge mistake. One council member said that if it is in the wrong spot it can be moved! An expensive remedy. I believe that it is wiser to correct the issue beforehand.

To honor the art piece and the artist is to place it near the college, near the River Walk, library or any other place that will give it meaning and context. We say we are Napa Strong. Sometimes there is strength in re-visiting an issue with a different mindset.

Zoe Stein

Napa

