Letter: CalCare under attack

Assembly Bill 1400, the CalCare bill, has just begun working its way through the Assembly and it is already under attack.

In a recent article, the California Medical Association decries the fact that AB 1400 would upend a proven system. We do indeed have a proven system, the highest cost healthcare system in the industrialized world that also produces the worst outcomes and is simply unsustainable. It has proven only that it can produce enormous profits for insurance companies.

The California Hospital Association claims this bill will risk the health care of California residents when they need it most. They seem to forget that under the current system millions of Californians remain uninsured in a pandemic and insurance companies routinely deny people the care they need. As far as risk goes, AB 1400 would eliminate the risk of personal bankruptcy from medical debt.

Anti-tax groups and business associations are also on the move, fixated on the increased taxes required to pay for this single payer healthcare bill. Yes, high income earners would see an income tax increase; however, premiums, patient share of cost, co-pays, and deductibles would be eliminated for every Californian and the price of prescription drugs would come down to earth. And yes, businesses will pay slightly more taxes, but they will come out ahead because they will no longer have to pay steadily rising premiums for their employees’ healthcare.

Currently employers pay an annual average of $15,500 per employee! Business owners will no longer have to waste a significant amount of time each year negotiating with health insurance companies. Also, healthcare will no longer be a contentious issue in union contract negotiations.

The time is long overdue for the cost efficient, single payer, universal healthcare system envisioned by AB 1400, the CalCare bill.

Paul Gridley

Napa