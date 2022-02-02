Letter: California's Great Train Robbery

In 1855, what came to be known as "The Great Train Robbery" occurred when gold bullion was stolen from a train traveling between London and Paris. This resulted in the robbers getting a little over the equivalent today of $1 million. This also resulted in many printed accounts and a 1975 movie starring Sean Connery.

In contrast, taxpayers today are in essence being robbed of billions of dollars based on promises that were made in a $9.95 billion proposition 1A bond measure, which was passed in 2008.

Specifically, this measure told voters that the proposed $9.95 billion bond would fund a super-fast train that would travel between Los Angeles and San Francisco in about two and a half hours; the ticket price would be about $50. The total cost of the high-speed rail project would be about $40 billion.

Currently, the total cost of the proposed train has been estimated at $100 billion or more.

In December of 2021, the California 3rd District Appellant Court ruled in the case of Tos v. State of California that even though nothing the voters were promised in the 2008 bond measure could become true, the bonds could still be sold to finance the project.

I believe there is a disturbing message here that all California voters and taxpayers should remember: When it comes to bond measures, "NOTHING" that is promised in a bond measure is required to be true.

Jack Gray, Director

Napa County Taxpayers Association