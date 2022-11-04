 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Calistoga forum an eye opener

Of all the forums for Calistoga's mayoral and city council races, the one I attended this past last week was the best. It was a forum featuring all of the candidates running for office in Calistoga, as well as the two candidates for the Napa County Board of Supervisors. The forum was sponsored and organized by Adelante and the UpValley Family Centers.

The majority of the organizers and attendees were Hispanic. However, those of us who don’t speak Spanish were provided with earphones for the English translation. As I was listening to the translation, the thought struck me that this community is almost a 50/50 split of whites and Hispanics, so why aren’t these earphones provided at all public meetings?

Is it because the city has been run by, with a handful of exceptions, mostly white men? As I listened to the panels’ answers to some very straightforward questions, this skewed perspective came out loud and clear. The following are a few examples:

Question: Why can’t there be a more affordable grocery store/pharmacy in Calistoga?

Answers: 1) We don’t allow chains here and 2) Maybe we can send Instacart to Santa Rosa.

Question: There is really nothing for our teenagers to do here in Calistoga. What can be done to change that?

Answers: 1) When we renovate the fairgrounds, we’ll add more soccer fields.

Both Mr. Williams and Mr. Winslow suggested other types of attractions, more intellectually driven, but they were put down. What about book clubs, art classes, computer programming classes, and baseball fields? Nope. Soccer fields it is.

The last most telling answer was in response to a question of appreciation of the Hispanic community. Answer: Most importantly, for your labor.

Can you see the “white Anglo” in all of these answers? Instacart? Soccer fields, but no programs to introduce teens to subjects that will broaden their destinies?

Nope. Soccer fields

Appreciated for their labor? The inherent prejudice boggles the mind. It also makes me very sad and very angry for all the other talent and potential going unrecognized.

Soccer fields.

Lucretia Marcus

Calistoga

